Les Miserables announce open auditions for UK and Ireland tour

Have you ever dreamed a dream of breaking the legs of a west end theatre?

Well, here’s your chance.

Open auditions have been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables.

The show took to their official social media channels to say that they "want to hear the people sing" and are seeking "male and female performers, from 18 to 35, with excellent singing voices and acting skills for ensemble and lead roles."

This is your chance to join in our crusade! We are holding open auditions for the UK & Ireland Tour of #LesMiz and want to hear the people sing! Full details below. pic.twitter.com/0PKEyf7IGN — Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) June 6, 2018

Auditions will be held at Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff from 10 am to 11 am on 21 June and Liverpool Empire Theatre from 10 am to 11 am on 25 June, with recalls held in London on 26, 27 and 29 June.

To join the crusade you must be eligible to work in the UK and available for a contract starting from 17 September 2018 for at least a year.

For the audition, you will need to take a copy of their CV and prepared sheet music to sing.

The tour – which will star Meath native Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean – begins at Curve, Leicester in November and makes its way to Dublin on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 will and run until January 12, 2019.