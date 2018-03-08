John Williams announces Episode IX will be his last Star Wars movie

Speculation has started about who the next Star Wars composer will be after John Williams announced the next episode of the saga will be his last.

The 86-year-old has scored all the main movies since the original in 1977.

Some of his most iconic Star Wars music include the Imperial March, Duel of the Fates and the Star Wars main theme itself.

Throughout his career, Williams has earned 51 Oscar nominations, his most recent being in 2018 for his score of The Last Jedi.

In an interview with LA radio station KUSC, he says a series of nine is quite enough for him.

"We know JJ Abrams is preparing one now that I will hopefully do next year for him," he said.

"I look forward to it, and we'll round out a series of nine that will be quite enough for me."