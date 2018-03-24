Ireland's Got Talent final to take place tonight

Back to Showbiz Home

The final of Ireland's Got Talent takes place tonight.

Eight acts will battle it out to be crowned champion and win €50,000 and a Christmas television special.

Wildcards Zacc Milne Matt Dodd will join Aaron J Hart, Xquisite, RDC, Double Impact, FKFT and Linda McLoughlin in tonight's show.

The host of Ireland's Got Talent, Lucy Kennedy yesterday confirmed the show will be returning next year.



KEYWORDS: Ireland's Got Talent

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz