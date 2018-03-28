Greatest Showman star gushes over Anna Geary’s Dancing with the Stars showdance

On Sunday we saw Dancing with the Star contestant, Anna Geary wow the nation with her final showdance to the song made famous from the hit movie The Greatest Showman, This is Me.

The dance received a standing ovation, a string of 10’s from the judges and high praise from viewers on Twitter.

Out of this world......stunning showdance from @Kaiwidd & @AnnaGCork

VOTE FOR THE VEST COUPLE TEXT ANNA -53125 https://t.co/Z4GeF1BY7K — Mama C (@Candace_mama3) March 25, 2018

Anna & Kai’s showdance was 💯💯💯 — NH (@TheNewGirlNH) March 25, 2018

OBSESSED anna's showdance, she is insane !!!! #DWTSIrl — orla (@love_kellieb) March 25, 2018

Turns out, the praise didn’t end there.

Keala Settle, the actress who sings the song in the hit movie, tweeted her approval and deemed it as “powerful”.

.YOU GUYS AND GALS! This is so powerful! @DWTSIRL BRAVO for this!!!! I wonder if I could ever pull something like that off...do they have that here in the states? 😉💃🏽🕺🏽✨ https://t.co/7oRLo5cEmW — Keala Settle (@kealasettle) March 27, 2018

Replying to the tweet Anna said that she was “so honoured” and it was a dream come true for her to dance to the song.