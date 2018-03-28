Greatest Showman star gushes over Anna Geary’s Dancing with the Stars showdance

On Sunday we saw Dancing with the Star contestant, Anna Geary wow the nation with her final showdance to the song made famous from the hit movie The Greatest Showman, This is Me.

The dance received a standing ovation, a string of 10’s from the judges and high praise from viewers on Twitter.


Turns out, the praise didn’t end there.

Keala Settle, the actress who sings the song in the hit movie, tweeted her approval and deemed it as “powerful”.

Replying to the tweet Anna said that she was “so honoured” and it was a dream come true for her to dance to the song.
By Anna O'Donoghue

