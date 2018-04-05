Ed Sheeran support act for Irish shows announced

Ed Sheeran today announced Jamie Lawson as opening support on his Irish Tour 2018 which takes place this May.

To date, Lawson has 110 million Spotify streams, over 28 million YouTube views, and has sold over a million copies of his juggernaut, worldwide hit ‘Wasn’t Expecting That’.

The award-winning musician's new album ‘Happy Accidents’ was the first album to be released on Ed Sheeran's record label Gingerbread Man Records.

The title is taken from the first communications between Lawson and his now wife, when she wandered, by chance, in to his show at The Bedford (incidentally, the same venue where Lawson met Ed Sheeran for the first time), “hooray for happy accidents”.

The album includes the track ‘Can’t See Straight’, written with Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid.

It’s been a whirlwind 24 months for the Plymouth-born musician, being the first signee to Ed Sheeran’s own label Gingerbread Man Records, releasing his #1, self-titled album to much critical acclaim, and joining One Direction as main support on their farewell tour in the autumn of 2015.

Ed Sheeran Irish Tour dates:

Fri 4 May Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

Sat 5 May Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

Sun 6 May Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

Wed 9 May Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast

Sat 12 May Pearse Stadium, Galway

Sun 13 May Pearse Stadium, Galway

Wed 16 May Phoenix Park, Dublin

Fri 18 May Phoenix Park, Dublin

Sat 19 May Phoenix Park, Dublin