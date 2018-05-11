Zoos and aquariums are re-branding their animals and the results are amazing
If you could re-brand your favourite animal based on appearance alone, surely it would have a much more exciting name.
Zoos and aquariums have been using the hashtag #RebrandASpecies on Twitter to give hilarious – and realistic – new names to the animals in their exhibits.
Here are a few that you’ll definitely be adopting from now on.
1. Vancouver Aquarium came up with an extremely cute one.
It's time for #rebrandaspecies. pic.twitter.com/4HQC7pZk2W— Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) May 10, 2018
2. Orangutans have a strong new brand.
#rebrandASpecies— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) May 10, 2018
earn rewards points by switching to deforestation-free palm oil today pic.twitter.com/cAxYjBir0m
3. This marsupial got a brand new name.
Because "wombat" isn't weird enough...#RebrandASpecies #WalkaboutAustralia pic.twitter.com/UPYWNihh3P— San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) May 10, 2018
4. The puffer fish was renamed.
No touchy #rebrandaspecies pic.twitter.com/IBIrgoJUPz— Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) May 10, 2018
5. Find the Okapi in your nearest coffee shop.
This trend is too mainstream #RebrandASpecies pic.twitter.com/GC3pKjtTif— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) May 10, 2018
6. Penguins got a great name based on their tuxedo pattern.
#RebrandASpecies mode enabled pic.twitter.com/8IrYFrjipx— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) May 10, 2018
7. Tapirs are now branded as a snack.
Double stuf. #RebrandASpecies pic.twitter.com/Ft2FqXUKzq— Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) May 10, 2018
8. A very fitting name.
Sure, they names scientists come up with for animals are great, but let's have a little fun... #RebrandASpecies pic.twitter.com/g4wN35fnGE— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) May 10, 2018
9. This one is very suitable indeed.
Very saucy 💯. #RebrandASpecies pic.twitter.com/s1KIfTOwry— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) May 10, 2018
10. Another name for tapirs, this time for their babies.
That begins as a ... #RebrandASpecies pic.twitter.com/TiefmewAkF— Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) May 10, 2018
11. This monochrome beauty gets a new name.
Listening to Liquid Metal on XM #RebrandASpecies pic.twitter.com/OixDYVvNyW— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) May 10, 2018
12. And lastly… this very scientific branding.
Did we do it right? #RebrandASpecies pic.twitter.com/tDhEOBPKlW— CA Ocean Protection (@OPC_California) May 10, 2018
