Zoos and aquariums are getting into the royal wedding spirit, and it’s adorable

The royal wedding is here, and it’s not just human beings who are celebrating the day.

Zoos and aquariums are treating their animals to a royal celebration to embrace the special wedding, including cakes and flowers.

Here is a selection of the very best royal animal tributes to Meghan and Harry.

1. London Zoo gave flowers to their okapi , aptly named Meghan.

2. Drayton Manor Zoo gave their meerkats a royal surprise.

3. Sea Life in Birmingham celebrated with an amazing “street” party!

4. Their penguins even got involved with the festivities.

5. Dudley Zoo decided to name two of their flamingos Meghan and Harry.

6. Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo decided well-named vistors would get a royal treat for the occasion.

7. Lovebirds at Drusillas Zoo Park in East Sussex shared their marriage advice…

8. Blue Reef aquarium also named a few of their residents in honour of the occasion.

