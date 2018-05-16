Zoo tests how loud two-year-old elephant Ajabu can trumpet

Dallas Zoo in Texas captured an adorable video of two-year-old elephant Ajabu trumpeting in his enclosure.

The video of the little elephant was captured by keeper Alli B, and now has more than 9,500 views.

Posting the footage on Facebook, the zoo said: “In honour of our baby elephant turning two, please enjoy this video of big, bad Ajabu showing a wild duck who’s boss.”

Baby Elephant Shows Duck Who's Boss VOLUME UP!: In honor of our baby elephant turning two, please enjoy this video of big, bad Ajabu showing a wild duck who's boss. (Side note: His little trumpet makes us melt.)Thanks to elephant keeper Alli B. for capturing this moment! Posted by Dallas Zoo on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

The birth of the elephant, whose name means “wonder”, was a surprise to his keepers.

The zoo said: “Ajabu plays such a key role in inspiring our next generation of wildlife warriors to save species from extinction and ensure we never know a world without the majestic, powerful African elephant.”

Happy 2nd Birthday to Baby Elephant Ajabu HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AJABU!: Our baby boy is 2 years old today! It's hard to believe it's been 24 months since we found this surprise calf in our elephant barn. If it wasn't for our commitment to save his mom Mlilo from drought-stricken Swaziland, Africa, this little guy wouldn't be here today, thriving in our care. It's all because we took a chance, a major one.Ajabu is now 1,560 pounds (that's a ton of growth from a 175-pound newborn!). His tusks are growing in, which makes him a little uncomfortable, similar to when babies teethe. He still nurses and will do so for another year. He's becoming more independent, but is still mama's boy. He loves to chase birds, push logs, dig holes, mud wallow, and play in the water cannon (err, more like, charge the water cannon like the big, bad boy he thinks he is). If you'd like to go down memory lane, read our favorite moments from Ajabu's first year of life and grab the tissues: bit.ly/Ajabu1Year Posted by Dallas Zoo on Monday, May 14, 2018

The elephant turned two on May 14, and celebrated with a special cake.

Ajabu weighs a whopping 708kg already, and is growing in his tusks. Keepers say he loves to chase birds, push logs, dig holes, and wallow in mud.

- Press Association