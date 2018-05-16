Zoo tests how loud two-year-old elephant Ajabu can trumpet

Dallas Zoo in Texas captured an adorable video of two-year-old elephant Ajabu trumpeting in his enclosure.
The video of the little elephant was captured by keeper Alli B, and now has more than 9,500 views.
Posting the footage on Facebook, the zoo said: “In honour of our baby elephant turning two, please enjoy this video of big, bad Ajabu showing a wild duck who’s boss.”
The birth of the elephant, whose name means “wonder”, was a surprise to his keepers.
The zoo said: “Ajabu plays such a key role in inspiring our next generation of wildlife warriors to save species from extinction and ensure we never know a world without the majestic, powerful African elephant.”
The elephant turned two on May 14, and celebrated with a special cake.
Ajabu weighs a whopping 708kg already, and is growing in his tusks. Keepers say he loves to chase birds, push logs, dig holes, and wallow in mud.
