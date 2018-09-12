Youtuber Shane Dawson delves into ‘The Mind Of Jake Paul' for new docuseries

The trailer for a new Youtube documentary centered around controversial social media star Jake Paul has been released.

Youtuber Jake Paul.

Popular Youtuber Shane Dawson is the man behind the new docuseries exploring what goes on in Jake's head.

The trailer features a supercut of some of Jake's pranks and stunts that he's been behind as well as some of his more contentious videos.

Shane is seen in the clip watching the footage of Jake and comments: ‘This is gonna be a nightmare’.

The Mind of Jake Paul

9.25.18 pic.twitter.com/FarIAYzTbJ — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) September 11, 2018

This isn’t the first controversial figure that Dawson has tackled in his videos.

He recently released a series exploring the world and feuds behind beauty blogger, Jeffree Star.

The Secret World Of Jeffree Star was a huge success, with many praising both Dawson’s approach and Star’s vulnerability.

The Mind Of Jake Paul lands September 25.