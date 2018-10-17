YouTube was down last night and people are blaming Youtuber Shane Dawson

YouTube experienced a global outage last night and people are blaming Youtuber Shane Dawson.

Users across the world started to notice that both the sites and mobile app were down around 2.20am GMT and continued to remain down for an hour or so.

The video giants took to Twitter to acknowledge the outage and explained that their technicians were working on resolving this issue.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

And although the exact cause of the problem has not been disclosed, the internet is convinced that it was because of Shane Dawson’s latest upload.

For those of you not in the know, Dawson is currently producing eight-part documentary series, delving into the life and mind of Jake Paul.

And last night, coincidently around the same time YouTube went offline, he uploaded part seven - titled,The Ex Girlfriend of Jake Paul.

So far, the series has looked into the controversial Youtuber’s family life (you may, or may not, have heard of his brother Logan Paul?), enemies, business endeavours and current relationships, leaving the fandom at the edge of their seats.

And with 3 million views, a mere 7 hours after uploading, the creator is doing something right.

It’s been years since we’ve seen existence like this. Take cover. No one is safe! This is what happens at YouTube headquarters when @shanedawson uploads! 🚨🚨https://t.co/u510nlIAz8 pic.twitter.com/2dcwSTTNY2 — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) October 15, 2018

UPDATE: @shanedawson officially broke youtube

DOUBLE UPDATE: It won’t load on my phone either... pic.twitter.com/YkxFVWLIyv — Kendal Cole (@MsDemoness) October 17, 2018

YouTube goes down right before the final video for @shanedawson’s final video for the Jake series? Conspiracy? I think so. pic.twitter.com/KY98KRfBWl — 🔮bitchy witchy🔮 (@ThatOrangeDrank) October 17, 2018

I think @shanedawson’s new video broke YouTube... Iconic. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 17, 2018

@shanedawson you literally broke YouTube!! I can’t watch the video 😫 pic.twitter.com/VxDqsE1817 — MISS YANYI (@miss_YanYi) October 17, 2018

me realising i can’t watch the new shane vid because youtube is down pic.twitter.com/4odRnjdb0d — Em✨ (@jstemma__) October 17, 2018

Dawson is scheduled to upload the finale this Thursday, October 18.