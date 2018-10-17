YouTube was down last night and people are blaming Youtuber Shane Dawson

YouTube experienced a global outage last night and people are blaming Youtuber Shane Dawson.

Users across the world started to notice that both the sites and mobile app were down around 2.20am GMT and continued to remain down for an hour or so.

The video giants took to Twitter to acknowledge the outage and explained that their technicians were working on resolving this issue.

And although the exact cause of the problem has not been disclosed, the internet is convinced that it was because of Shane Dawson’s latest upload.

For those of you not in the know, Dawson is currently producing eight-part documentary series, delving into the life and mind of Jake Paul.

And last night, coincidently around the same time YouTube went offline, he uploaded part seven - titled,The Ex Girlfriend of Jake Paul.

So far, the series has looked into the controversial Youtuber’s family life (you may, or may not, have heard of his brother Logan Paul?), enemies, business endeavours and current relationships, leaving the fandom at the edge of their seats.

And with 3 million views, a mere 7 hours after uploading, the creator is doing something right.

Dawson is scheduled to upload the finale this Thursday, October 18.
By Anna O'Donoghue

