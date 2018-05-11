Your heart will be in your mouth as you watch this police officer save a baby

A police officer in Florida has been praised by his bosses and the public after rushing a baby to hospital in his squad car.

On Wednesday evening, Jeremie Nix, a police dog officer with the Marion County Sheriff’s office, was flagged down by a woman at traffic lights. The woman explained that her three-month-old son Kingston was unresponsive.

Officer Nix pulled the car around and attempted to help the child, as seen on dashcam footage shared to Facebook.

MCSO K9 DEPUTY SAVES BABY'S LIFE UPDATE: We are so thrilled to tell you that Baby Kingston JUST left the hospital with his Mom and he is happy and healthy!! Thank you for all your prayers for Baby Kingston and his family!! MCSO K9 DEPUTY SAVES BABY'S LIFEAt approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from his shift when he was flagged down by a motorist as he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of SE Lake Weir Avenue and SE 17th Street. The motorist told Deputy Nix that her 3-month old baby boy named Kingston was completely unresponsive and that she needed help. Deputy Nix turned his patrol car around and pulled off the side of the road to assist with the medical emergency. After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing any improvement, Deputy Nix decided to put the child in his own patrol car and rush him to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Deputy Nix delivered the child to medical personnel, who then began treating the child. We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!! Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today. We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!! Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 10, 2018

When Nix’s efforts appeared to have little effect on the child, he took extraordinary action. He took the child into the patrol car and rushed him to Ocala Regional Medical Centre for treatment.

Thanks to Deputy Nix’s actions, Kingston was cared for by medical staff and will make a full recovery. On Thursday he was allowed to go home with his family.

Posting a video of the incident on Facebook, the service wrote: “We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!”

- Press Association