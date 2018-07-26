Young girl proves she is a future leader with response to 'sexist' parade commentary

A young girl in the US is proving that she has what it takes to be a future leader of America.

Twelve-year-old Julianne Speyer from Chesterland, Ohio was enjoying her local 4th of July parade when she heard the announcer make a "very sexist and patronizing" comment.

As a group of Boy Scouts passed by the announcer proclaimed that the young boys were the "future leaders of America" and when the Girl Scouts marched the parade route they were said to be "just having fun".

Julianne did not have time for this announcer's comments.

The young girl decided that she would help to make a change by writing to local newspaper, Geauga County Maple Leaf, to express her disappointment.

Julianne also wanted to "let other people know how much this kind of thing happens and how bad it is".

Hello 12 year old Juliane Speyer is my new feminist hero.



(via Christina Znidarsic, Geauga County Maple Leaf, Thursday, July 19th 2018 Vol. 25 No. 29, p. 7) pic.twitter.com/czR9vmoJUz — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) July 25, 2018

The letter has been making the rounds on Twitter and people are praising Julianne for speaking out and there are high hopes for her to become a leader of America in the future.

Hey @TeenVogue hire Juliane. Your platform deserves her writing skills 👆 — Ana Nicolau (@and_says_) July 25, 2018

At twelve, she’s already a leader. Go, Juliane! — Ina Winona Tanka (@LadyLiberty1491) July 25, 2018

Nothing but respect for my president — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) July 25, 2018

This is awesome. Her letter (that she wrote it and how well she framed the issue) is the best possible rebuke to the announcers comment about “future leaders.” — Yoav Lurie (@yoavlurie) July 26, 2018

Thirty-three more years until I can vote for this young woman for President...I think I'll hang on into my eighties to do just that! — MBBrownSF 2.0 (@BMbsf) July 25, 2018

