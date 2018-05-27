You'll never guess the nation's favourite funeral song...

"Time To Say Goodbye" has been declared as the country's favourite funeral song.

The Andrea Bocelli classic was by a substantial margin the most popular choice among the Irish public.

The research carried out by AA Life Insurance was a novel way to highlight the importance of having life insurance.

Barry Aldworth of the AA says that people need to have a plan in place.

He said: "The best piece of advice is to get some kind of cover in place early and don't avoid these discussions.

"They are not a pleasant topic but they are important to have.

"It is only through these discussions you will be able to make sure that you or your spouse are financially protected."

