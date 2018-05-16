You won’t believe how many flies this camel has been carrying around

If you’ve ever felt sorry for yourself because the weather is a little too warm for your liking, spare a thought for this camel covered with bush flies.

The video was posted by Outback Camel Company, a desert treks and exhibitions company who say their mission is: “To provide travellers with a real experience of discovery that is grounded in the grand traditions of Australian desert exploration.”

Filmed in the Simpson Desert, Australia, the flies are apparently after protein and moisture, and clearly thought they’d find each of those in abundance on the back of this unfortunate camel.

And away we go! Wot Flies?Our Warmup Walkabout Trek last week had a few hundred thousand extra passengers. A combination of late summer rain and very warm temperatures created perfect conditions for a bushfly invasion.Now that cooler temperatures have arrived, the fly number is dwindling every day.This phenomenon happens every so often in the Centre, and the amount of flies had nothing to do with having camels about. I was driving about doing logistics last week and would hop out of the ute, to be immediately set upon by thousands of flies.I've not seen them this thick for years. Posted by Outback Camel Company on Monday, May 14, 2018

“Our Warmup Walkabout Trek last week had a few hundred thousand extra passengers. A combination of late summer rain and very warm temperatures created perfect conditions for a bushfly invasion,” read the Facebook post.

“Now that cooler temperatures have arrived, the fly number is dwindling every day.

“This phenomenon happens every so often in the Centre, and the amount of flies had nothing to do with having camels about. I was driving about doing logistics last week and would hop out of the ute, to be immediately set upon by thousands of flies.

“I’ve not seen them this thick for years.”

Good news for the camel in question then that these winged critters are finally heading off.

- Press Association