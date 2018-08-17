You won’t believe how big this spider found in Dublin is

One Dublin resident got the fright of her life when she found an unexpected house guest in her bathroom late last night.

Laura Walsh found the massive spider and quickly took a video showing off the sheer size of the eight-legged creature trapped in a pint glass.

Laura even places a two euro coin next to the spider for comparison and we are terrified.

Safe to say, we’re all gonna be checking underneath the covers for any unwanted visitors tonight.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

