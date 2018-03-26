You won’t be able to stop staring at this wildly impressive catbeard
There have been a fair few ‘catbeards’ floating around the internet in recent years, but this one really puts the cat among the pigeons.
Matthew Thiesen, a travel and leisure social ambassador from Alberta, Canada, captured the moment his wife’s eyes and forehead lined up with his 13-year-old cat Naula’s nose and mouth.
The illusion is so effective that, from a distance, it’s difficult to see where the cat stops and the human starts.
Thiesen told the Press Association: “Naula is very interested in bugs, so to get him to look up (and stay looking up), I stuck a small plastic insect on the ceiling.
“After that, my wife posed behind him while holding him up, and I snapped a bunch of pictures.
“Thankfully, one lined up perfectly, which is the one I posted!”
Perfectly? Or purrfectly…
You can keep up with Naula through his Instagram account that he shares with a couple of feline pals.
