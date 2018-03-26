You won’t be able to stop staring at this wildly impressive catbeard

There have been a fair few ‘catbeards’ floating around the internet in recent years, but this one really puts the cat among the pigeons.

Matthew Thiesen, a travel and leisure social ambassador from Alberta, Canada, captured the moment his wife’s eyes and forehead lined up with his 13-year-old cat Naula’s nose and mouth.

An old favourite of my wife, @asept , and our cat Naula of @3_hairy_beasts perfecting the cat beard! A post shared by mthiessen (@mthiessen) on Mar 25, 2018 at 6:59am PDT



The illusion is so effective that, from a distance, it’s difficult to see where the cat stops and the human starts.

Thiesen told the Press Association: “Naula is very interested in bugs, so to get him to look up (and stay looking up), I stuck a small plastic insect on the ceiling.

“After that, my wife posed behind him while holding him up, and I snapped a bunch of pictures.

“Thankfully, one lined up perfectly, which is the one I posted!”

Perfectly? Or purrfectly…

You can keep up with Naula through his Instagram account that he shares with a couple of feline pals.