You will not believe Leyton Orient's latest signing ...

National League side Leyton Orient might not be able to turn heads with £50 million deals for strikers, but their latest move in the transfer market has definitely got people talking.

The Os, who finished mid-table in the fifth tier of English football last season, are calling on local fans to provide them with a dog capable of dealing with the fox problem they are experiencing on the pitch.

It’s not a rock solid centre-back, but it could still prove a crucial acquisition.

🐕 NEWS: A bit of a weird one we know, but we're looking for a local supporter who is willing to walk their *male* dog around the O's pitch this week to help deal with a fox problem.



“The Club have been having issues with foxes entering the playing surface at night (quite literally the one time we don’t want a fox in the box) and it is thought a dog’s presence will help prevent further pitch invasions at The Breyer Group Stadium,” a statement on the club’s website read.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the club attempting to keep foxes out of the box is a slight change in club policy.

Meanwhile the internet had more than enough gifs of dogs to suggest a whole host of worthy puppers, from this keen employee…

… to this very hard-working individual.

But what about a proper strikers’ partnership? An Alan Shearer/Chris Sutton duo that some canine supporters could really get on board with?

These 2 would 100% do the job and as can be seen are on their way down the @centralline as I write this @leytonorientfc @nonleaguedogs #lofc pic.twitter.com/JmSB0SSH8z — Joe Daniel (@SunshineLOFC) July 24, 2018

Presumably the salary will be paid in chew toys and tummy rubs.

