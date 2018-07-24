You will not believe Leyton Orient's latest signing ...

Back to Soccer Discover Home

National League side Leyton Orient might not be able to turn heads with £50 million deals for strikers, but their latest move in the transfer market has definitely got people talking.

The Os, who finished mid-table in the fifth tier of English football last season, are calling on local fans to provide them with a dog capable of dealing with the fox problem they are experiencing on the pitch.

It’s not a rock solid centre-back, but it could still prove a crucial acquisition.

“The Club have been having issues with foxes entering the playing surface at night (quite literally the one time we don’t want a fox in the box) and it is thought a dog’s presence will help prevent further pitch invasions at The Breyer Group Stadium,” a statement on the club’s website read.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the club attempting to keep foxes out of the box is a slight change in club policy.

Meanwhile the internet had more than enough gifs of dogs to suggest a whole host of worthy puppers, from this keen employee…

… to this very hard-working individual.

But what about a proper strikers’ partnership? An Alan Shearer/Chris Sutton duo that some canine supporters could really get on board with?

Presumably the salary will be paid in chew toys and tummy rubs.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Football, UK, dogs, football, Leyton Orient, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover