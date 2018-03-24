You need to see this video filmed by an octopus on a GoPro
24/03/2018 - 15:40:00Back to Discover Home
An octopus has filmed herself in her tank after being given a GoPro.
Mystique, an octopus who has been living behind the scenes at Vancouver Aquarium for around a year, has been revealed to the public with a video she filmed all by herself.
Mystique, who is approximately one-and-a-half to two years old, was handed a GoPro camera by aquarium staff and the resulting video is eerie and peaceful.
Mystique gives viewers a close-up of her tentacles and her face, as well as a flash of the staff from under the water.
Join the conversation - comment here