You need to see this video filmed by an octopus on a GoPro

An octopus has filmed herself in her tank after being given a GoPro.

Mystique, an octopus who has been living behind the scenes at Vancouver Aquarium for around a year, has been revealed to the public with a video she filmed all by herself.

Mystique, who is approximately one-and-a-half to two years old, was handed a GoPro camera by aquarium staff and the resulting video is eerie and peaceful.


Mystique gives viewers a close-up of her tentacles and her face, as well as a flash of the staff from under the water.
