You need to see this tiger playing football with a watermelon
03/08/2018 - 18:22:00Back to Discover Home
It’s National Watermelon Day in the USA, and what better way to celebrate than by giving a tiger a tasty treat.
Kash the tiger, a resident at Milwaukee County Zoo, was captured playing with a watermelon in a video posted to the zoo’s website.
Later in the video, the Amur tiger finally manages to split the melon open, playing with all the fractured parts.
Amur is one of a set of triplets born at the zoo in September 2016. Usually they eat horse meat or beef, but were given the watermelon as an interactive treat.
Adorable – we wouldn’t want to be that watermelon though!
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here