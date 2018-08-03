You need to see this tiger playing football with a watermelon

It’s National Watermelon Day in the USA, and what better way to celebrate than by giving a tiger a tasty treat.

Kash the tiger, a resident at Milwaukee County Zoo, was captured playing with a watermelon in a video posted to the zoo’s website.

Later in the video, the Amur tiger finally manages to split the melon open, playing with all the fractured parts.

Kash The Tiger Celebrating Watermelon Day Watermelon, our favorite summertime treat isn't just for snacking! 🍉 Happy Watermelon Day! 🍉 Posted by Milwaukee County Zoo on Friday, August 3, 2018

Amur is one of a set of triplets born at the zoo in September 2016. Usually they eat horse meat or beef, but were given the watermelon as an interactive treat.

Adorable – we wouldn’t want to be that watermelon though!

- Press Association