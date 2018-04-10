You need to see this squirrel’s brazen shoplifting technique

A daring rodent has achieved internet fame after it was caught stealing cereal bars from a shop.

In a video posted to Twitter by user @Donnie_Waters, a squirrel is shown staking out a shop and making his move, running off with a cereal bar.

As he films the crime, the narrator can be heard saying “the little homie’s a thief… but we ain’t snitching.”

It’s hard out here, even for a squirrel. 🙏🏻🐿🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/awPpZOVJIJ — W A T E R S (@Donnie_Waters) April 9, 2018

After his initial theft was recorded, the squirrel returns for one more bite of the bar, nearly getting caught as it knocks over a box.

The video was a huge hit on Twitter, garnering more than 60,000 likes.

@tpreopelle GREATEST OF ALL TIME COMMENTARY 😂 — 🆗🆒 (@shendamn) April 10, 2018

What I️ would have paid to witness this.... — Catherine Roessler (@catherineroesss) April 10, 2018

Someone even set up a Twitter account for the pesky squirrel.

Wait what ? — Gangsta Squirrel (@FinessSquirrel) April 10, 2018

Yo wassup they never gonna find me — Gangsta Squirrel (@FinessSquirrel) April 10, 2018

Now the video has gone viral, surely it’s only a matter of time until this critter gets caught.