You need to see this panda rubbing itself with Tabasco sauce

A zoo in the US has released a video showing one of its pandas indulging in a rather odd hobby.

Yang Yang, a giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, has been filmed enjoying a type of sensory enrichment play involving Tabaso sauce.

In the video, Yang Yang can be seen rubbing himself on a toy called a weeble which has been smothered with Tabasco, and he seems to enjoy it.

It may sound odd, but there is some method to the madness.

One of the giant pandas' favorite non-food enrichment items are various scents. We have tried many smelly substances over the years. Some scents elicit no response, but we have found quite a few that the pandas respond to every time we offer them. Any scents offered to the giant pandas (and to all other species at the Zoo) are of course pre-approved first by our Veterinary Team as being safe for use. When the giant pandas enjoy a scent, they like to roll in it and rub it on themselves. We call this behavior "self-anointing." Many of these scents are well-known among our panda' fans – cinnamon, vanilla extract, Tabasco sauce – but others may be a surprise. The giant pandas also enjoy the scents of isopropyl alcohol, white vinegar, and allspice. Here you can see Yang Yang's reaction when he discovered some Tabasco on his weeble. Heather R.Senior Keeper, Mammals

Pandas enjoy experimenting with different scents, so the keepers at the zoo have been trying a variety of different vet-approved substances to see what Yang Yang and his playmate Lun Lun enjoy.

“When the giant pandas enjoy a scent, they like to roll in it and rub it on themselves,” senior keeper Heather R wrote on Facebook.

“Many of these scents are well-known among our panda fans – cinnamon, vanilla extract, Tabasco sauce – but others may be a surprise. The giant pandas also enjoy the scents of isopropyl alcohol, white vinegar, and allspice.”

He must smell wonderful.

- Press Association