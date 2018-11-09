You need to see these people Irish dancing to David Guetta's new song
Here's something new to try on the dancefloor this weekend.
Fusion Fighters, an Irish dance performance crew, have shared their latest video with us and we are in awe.
The talented group is collaborating with well-known artists at Atlantic Records for a new series, starting with this video to David Guetta's new track, 'Don't Leave Me Alone' featuring Anne Marie.
Amazing!
