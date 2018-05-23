You need to see these adorable tiny goats visiting other animals at the zoo

Goats at Oregon Zoo have become the stars of their own video series which involves them visiting a selection of animals at the Zoo.

In the first episode of Tiny Goat Visits, Sonia and Ruth take a walk to go and see the zoo’s seals, Kaia, Tongus and Atune.

On the way they practice their parkour, leaping about on rocks and displays.

Tiny Goats Visit Seals Goat kids Ruth and Sonia parkour the path to Steller Cove, where they seal the deal. Posted by Tiny Goat Visits on Monday, May 21, 2018

Ruth the two-month-old Nigerian goat kid is named after US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and loves to climb rocks. Sonia the mini Nubian goat kid is happy following her friend around the zoo.

The seals seem interested in the pair leaping about in front of the glass.

If you’d like to see more of Sonia and Ruth, new episodes will be released on the Zoo’s Facebook page every Tuesday until July 10.

Upcoming episodes include tiny goat visits with African crested porcupines and Asian elephants.

- Press Association