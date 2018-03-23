You need to see the world’s cutest snowball fight between these police officers and little kids

Police officers from Brooklyn, New York are being praised online after a video showing them playing with children in the snow went viral.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Brooklyn North Police department, officers can be seen retreating while children pelt them with snowballs, pausing only to return fire.

The three New York police officers fought valiantly, but succumbed to multiple snowball attacks from a large group of children while their parents looked on.

Breaking News: Three NYPD Officers assaulted during #noreaster nyc! You won’t believe what the Officers do at the end. #snowday2018 #givingback pic.twitter.com/QthrcbAX8Q — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 21, 2018

They may have been outnumbered, but the fight ended in good spirits with the police officers distributing pairs of gloves to the kids, who politely thanked them.

Twitter reacted with glee to the video, sharing messages of support.

“That is awesome.” Three of NYC’s Finest having great time with new friends. Stay warm now. — Edward M. Koretsky (@InsanePuck) March 22, 2018

Good Job guys 👮🏾 — David Wilborn (@davidwilborn7) March 22, 2018