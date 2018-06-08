You got a friend in me - it’s National Best friend Day

By Kyle Lehane

#NationalBestFriendDay is trending on Twitter and it has people feeling sentimental.

Today's the day where you can thank those in your life who’ve helped you, comforted you and been there through the good times and bad.

We all have that one friend that we could not imagine life without, so today is all about thanking that person for their friendship.

Best Friends are proud of you for your achievements.

Best Friends know how to be there for one another.

Best friends are rare to have but extra special.

They can come in all shapes and sizes.

In the end it doesn't matter, because a best friend is friend for life.
KEYWORDS: Best Friends, Twitter, Trending, Tweets

 

