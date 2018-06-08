You got a friend in me - it’s National Best friend Day

By Kyle Lehane

#NationalBestFriendDay is trending on Twitter and it has people feeling sentimental.

Today's the day where you can thank those in your life who’ve helped you, comforted you and been there through the good times and bad.

We all have that one friend that we could not imagine life without, so today is all about thanking that person for their friendship.

Best Friends are proud of you for your achievements.

Best Friends know how to be there for one another.

You may not always be what they need at the moment, but still be sure to tell them you’re there for them. Always ❤️#NationalBestFriendsDay — Dee 🥃 (@DivinaDeeMe) June 8, 2018

Best friends are rare to have but extra special.

A best friend is like a four leaf clover, hard to find, lucky to have. #NationalBestFriendsDay pic.twitter.com/unsL2ZgrVL — Jennifer (@_JJeanette_) June 8, 2018

They can come in all shapes and sizes.

In the end it doesn't matter, because a best friend is friend for life.