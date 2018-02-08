You don't want to miss this weekend's Late Late Valentine's Special

The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special gets 'crazy in love' with 80s popstars, a queen of country and some Young Offenders this Friday night.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be summoning ‘the power of love’ as The Late Late Show welcomes 200 single men and women to one of Irish television’s most talked about nights.

Ryan will also welcome the stars of the new comedy series The Young Offenders.

Alex Murphy, Chris Walley, Hilary Rose and PJ Gallagher will be on the couch to chat about taking their widely acclaimed hit movie to the small screen with a brand new six-part series, making its Irish debut on RTÉ2 this week.

80s pop diva Sinitta will be performing one of her biggest hits.

She’ll join Ryan for a chat about how her own search for love is going having recently appeared on Celebrity First Dates and we’ll be getting her take on the rumours that Cheryl Cole doesn’t want herself or Louis Walsh back on X Factor.

Our Panel of Love – comedian and broadcaster Doireann Garrihy, country singer Philomena Begley and presenter Eoghan McDermott - will be doling out some sage, and possibly not so sage, advice to the hapless singletons in the audience.

We’ll also be hearing from some of Ireland’s older couples who have done and seen it all, finding out how they kept their love alive over the decades and what it really means to stick with each other through thick and thin.

via GIPHY

And there’ll be a panel on modern love in an Ireland much changed from the days of The Late Late Show Valentine’s Specials in the late 70s and 80s.

There will be games involving the audience members including one gallant soul picking his date sight unseen.

And Dancing with the Stars contestant Rob Heffernan and his wife Marian will join some young couples in studio to test out just how much they really know about each other in a Mr and Mrs style game.

Plus there will be performances by 80s pop legends T’Pau singing China in Your Hand and country star Mike Denver with his version of a much loved classic.

The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special, Friday, February 9th at 9.35pm on RTÉ One