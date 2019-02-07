'You can see her bum': Lingerie posters in Dundrum causes controversy

There is controversy over a number of underwear posters at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

They feature models posing suggestively in lingerie.

Picture via Newstalk Breakfast/Twitter

The ads are to promote luxury underwear brand Agent Provocateur which is launching a pop-up shop at House of Fraser ahead of Valentine’s Day.

However, a group of parents believe the ads are too suggestive for such a public place.

Shoppers in Dundrum were asked if the posters were too suggestive and there were mixed opinions.

"Probably it is [too suggestive]," said one shopper. "But that's just the world is now."

Another shopper felt the photos were not appropriate.

She said: "You can see her bum. It is [too suggestive]. I think it is. I was coming out here with my son. And I was like 'bloody hell'. It's a bit much."

However, not all shoppers agreed.

One said she has seen worse photos, saying: "She's quite covered."

Another said he didn't even notice the poster.

Dundrum
By Digital Desk staff

