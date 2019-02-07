'You can see her bum': Lingerie posters in Dundrum causes controversy

There is controversy over a number of underwear posters at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

They feature models posing suggestively in lingerie.

Picture via Newstalk Breakfast/Twitter

The ads are to promote luxury underwear brand Agent Provocateur which is launching a pop-up shop at House of Fraser ahead of Valentine’s Day.

However, a group of parents believe the ads are too suggestive for such a public place.

Shoppers in Dundrum were asked if the posters were too suggestive and there were mixed opinions.

People are going mad about these posters in Dundrum Town Centre. Do you think they’re too sexy? pic.twitter.com/tjv1aGuLWn — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) February 7, 2019

"Probably it is [too suggestive]," said one shopper. "But that's just the world is now."

Another shopper felt the photos were not appropriate.

She said: "You can see her bum. It is [too suggestive]. I think it is. I was coming out here with my son. And I was like 'bloody hell'. It's a bit much."

However, not all shoppers agreed.

One said she has seen worse photos, saying: "She's quite covered."

Another said he didn't even notice the poster.