You can now sleep in a ‘bubble’ on a tiny private island off Mauritius

Ever dreamed about living in your own little bubble on a tropical island? Well, now you can – literally.

On the privately owned island of Ile aux Cerfs, east of Mauritius, you can stay in its first-ever form of accommodation: an eco-lodge glass bubble.

Designed to blend into the beautiful natural surroundings, allowing guests to experience them close-up, the three lightweight ‘Bubble Lodges’ have been built using minimal, recyclable materials and without harming flora or fauna.

The bubble experience

(Sun Resorts/PA)

Yes, the bubble may be made out of crystal-clear glass, but fear not! Each of the three lodges are spaced far apart – two are on the beach and one’s even in a Banyan tree – so you can enjoy the experience in privacy.

And it’s nothing like camping – each luxury bubble has air-conditioning, a lounge area and bathroom, and they even come with their own butler to meet your every need.

Life on the island

You’ve seen it on Instagram – the volcanic island of Mauritius is stunning. Stretches of golden sandy beaches, brilliant blue water perfect for snorkelling, and lush tropical forest.

The island is also home to an 18-hole championship golf course designed by golfer Bernhard Langer, and you’ll get to dine at the clubhouse.

(Sun Resorts/PA)

How to book

Prices start from €350 per night based on two sharing with an additional charge of €50 per extra child. This includes breakfast and dinner in the island’s golf clubhouse restaurant, as well as the private butler. Visit bubble-lodge.com