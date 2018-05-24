You can now run the Cork City marathon in eight minutes

Have you been toying with the idea of running a marathon? Has it been on your bucket list for a few years now?

Do you get the feeling of ‘next year I’ll definitely do it’ when you see those happy finish line photos go up on social media?

Well, now you can finish it in eight minutes with the Irish Examiner’s virtual aerial tour of the route - without even getting off the couch.

Well, get an eight-minute taster of what runners have to endure, so you can make a well-informed decision next year.

NOTE: The Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, June 3, will start a half an hour earlier than previous years.

The marathon and relay will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.30am. The Half Marathon will start in the Albert Road area at 10.15am.

Due to this year’s Eucharistic Procession, organisers must strictly enforce the 6hr-limit on the main course towards the end.

Sadly, entry is now closed.