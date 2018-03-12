You can now play a classic arcade game using Google Images

Remember Atari's Breakout game? If you do, you probably look back at it with a fair bit of nostalgia.

The game involved breaking down eight rows of bricks to 'breakout'. Using a paddle at the bottom of the screen the player must keep the ball alive as it bounces back off the bricks.

It was built way back in 1976 and has some series pedigree, being made by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, with the help of Apple's other co-founder Steve Jobs.

Well, know you can play it on your computer thanks to Google.

Simply search 'Atari Breakout' in Google and click on the Images tab - and enjoy!

The nostalgic novelty should offer an enjoyable few minutes.