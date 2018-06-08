You can now get your favourite food delivered to you by kayak

By Kyle Lehane

Deliveroo teams up with the Canoe Centre to launch its first kayak delivery.

Deliveroo has the enormous challenge of feeding the hungry sun seekers of Ireland this summer.

After launching an option to have food delivered to public parks, Deliveroo took to the water Thursday and launched an exciting and extreme delivery with a special kayak along Dublin's iconic Grand Canal.

Operation kayak was launched with the support of the Canoe Centre.

Deliveroo deployed a kayak, giving the tough task to an experienced canoe rider, down the canal along Richmond Row to make sure customers received their favourite dishes, on time and water free.

The maiden voyage meal of choice were burritos from Boojum.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that our customers are enjoying great food and getting out in the good weather, while it lasts!

“We know that taking in as many sunshine hours as possible is very important. Our extreme kayak delivery along the Canal ensures that those stuck in the office all day need waste no time in catching up on rays after work.” he added.

It seems like there is no reason not to have your favourite tasty treat in the sun now.