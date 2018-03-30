You can now do aerial dance in the Greek mountains – here’s everything you need to know

Looking for an alternative summer holiday? Why not try an experience like no other: learning to aerial dance high in the mountains of Greece.

Aerial dancer Katerina Soldatou is leading the first Adventure Aerial Camp in the stunning scenery of the Pindus mountains from June 4-8.

During a one hour session with Soldatou, you will be suspended from heights ranging between six to 12 metres, allowing you the perfect opportunity to enjoy the views of the valley.

What is aerial dance?

Aerial dance is a modern dance style which allows the performer to move in mid-air, supported by ropes which are anchored to a secure platform.

It gives a sense of weightlessness or being an acrobat – and it’s both liberating and terrifying.

Who is Katerina Soldatou?

Katerina Soldatou is an acclaimed aerial dance athlete and performer. Founder of the first aerial dance school in Greece, Aerial Ever After, she teaches her unique talent at the indoor swimming pool of the Athens Olympic Stadium.

“Greece has Soul” in Santorini! Photo by @haris_sfakianakis . @aerial_greece @erossea_villa_santorini #santorinigreece #katerinasoldatou #greecehassoul #aerialdance #sailingboat #seasky #natgeo #natgeotravelpic #aerialistsofig #cloudwater #photooftheday #shotawards #in_greece #fitnessmotivation #loveearth #oceans #islandlove #santorini #protectnature #viking #passione_fotografica #gloriousday A post shared by aerial_greece (@katerina_soldatou) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:38am PST

Also the creator of the project Greece Has Soul, Soldatou and her team travel to an array of destinations to promote the beauty of Greece and encourage people to think about how to live more sustainably within the environment.

Most recently, the project took place in the Vikos Gorge – the deepest gorge in the world.

What is the Adventure Aerial Camp?

(Aristi Mountain Resort/PA)

Part of an all-inclusive experience at Aristi Mountain Resort, the four-day camp will allow you to try out aerial dance with Katerina Soldatou, as well as a range of other stimulating activities including longboarding and cooking classes.

Breathtaking views of the North Pindos National Park – a UNESCO World Heritage site – provide a stunning backdrop.

How to book:

Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas offer the Adventure Aerial Camp at £955/€1,075 for one participant in a single room, £1,133/€1,275 for one participant in a double room and £853/ €960 per person for two participants in a double room. Side activities not included.

(Aristi Mountain Resort/PA)

To find out more about the adventure aerial camp and Aristi Mountain Resort, visit their website here.