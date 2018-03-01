You can now buy gin and tonic marmalade and it’s blowing our minds
It might still be breakfast time, but it’s officially gin o’clock.
You can save your classic tonic combination for this afternoon, and your delicious negronis for tonight. This morning, it’s all about gin marmalade.
Ohh yes. Firebox are now selling Spreadable Gin in a jar, and we can confirm – unsurprisingly – that it’s utterly delicious. Super-citrussy, with that ever-so-slightly bitter aftertaste, this gin and tonic marmalade is perfect on hot, buttered toast and crumpets. We can even see a gin-flavoured bread and butter pudding in the making, too.
There’s only 3% gin in the jar, which is cooked off during the creation process, so it’s perfectly safe to neck first thing in the morning, and is mixed with lemon, sugar, water, quinine extract, essential oils and citric acid.
Spreadable #gin on toast for breakfast, anyone? pic.twitter.com/f3whOABJmO— Claire Spreadbury (@PA_Features) March 1, 2018
It’s brand new and has been so popular, it’s already sold out, but you can pre-order it now, for £9.99 (€11.25), so a jar will whizz its way to you as soon as the new stock’s arrived.
Happy breakfasting. Hic.
