You can now buy a t-shirt to honor RuPaul’s Irish tweet

Over the weekend, legendary drag superstar Rupaul tweeted about TV3’s newest show Ireland’s Got Talent, in support of his close friend and judge Michelle Visage.

Not only did the tweet include a photo of the show’s judging panel, it was also ‘as gaeilge’.

"A mhuintir na hÉireann! J (sic) an chraic? Cloisim go bhfuil mo chailín @michellevisage ag déanamh thar cinn ar @GotTalentIRL,” he wrote.

"Is léir go bhfuil sibhse, na banríonacha, deadlaí agus maightí freisin, ach b’fhearr daoibh an obair a chur isteach nó is ag sashayáil away a bheidh sibh!"

Which, for those of you not in the know, the tweet translates to:

"People of Ireland! What’s the craic? I hear that my girl Michelle Visage is doing great on Ireland’s Got Talent.

"Obviously you queens are deadly and mighty as well, but you better put in the work, or you’ll be sashaying away!”

Irish company Hair Baby, who are known to be ‘beagán craic’, decided to honor the tweet with a t-shirt.

The tee, available in two colours, depicts RuPaul's face (out of drag) with the phrase from his tweet.

“Deadlaí agus Mightaí - Sashayáil Away”

Shante, You Stay.