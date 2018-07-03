You can get a Donald Trump burger in Dublin to mark Independence Day in America

While America's Independence Day will be celebrated across the Atlantic tomorrow, the day will be marked closer to home with an interesting combination: Donald Trump and Eddie Rockets.

The diner has joined forced with Deliveroo to offer a Trump-inspired selection of burgers; the single burger Trump Hamburger and a double stack Trump Tower Hamburger.

Trump Hamburger and double stack Trump Tower Hamburger

"We know that many people like to celebrate the 4th of July here in Ireland and what better way than with Eddie Rockets, the quintessential American diner," said Bobby Burns, a spokesperson from Deliveroo.

"This burger is available to Dublin Deliveroo customers to indulge in and toast the fourth with friends and family."

The burgers will be available until July 8 in Dublin.

The delivery service also revealed the most popular American-style dishes available through Deliveroo:

Hot Wings from KFC;

Cheeseburger from Eddie Rockets;

Chicken Breast Sandwich from Supermac’s;

Meatball Marinara Sub from Subway;

Chicken Tenders from Camden Rotisserie.