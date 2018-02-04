Yorkshire pudding pizzas are a thing and they’re dividing opinion

In a classic case of Italian-meets-roast-dinner, Morrisons has created a Yorkshire pudding pizza.

The supermarket’s brave combination of cuisines sees classic pizza toppings from pepperoni to cheese grace their presence inside a giant Yorkshire.

(Anthony Upton/PA)

Naturally this baffling concoction of batter and tomato, available in meat feast or classic pepperoni flavours, has got people talking on social media – and it’s divided opinion.

Some appeared to quite like the idea.

I think Yorkshire pudding pizza may be my favourite food ever made. Ever. pic.twitter.com/0FnCl4KbCp — Chewbasha (@Bash2110) February 4, 2018

Others suggested the creation was an abominable experiment gone wrong.

While for many it caused conflict within themselves.

I am both disgusted and impressed in equal measures. — John Adams (@dadbloguk) February 2, 2018

Got this on Thursday. Can’t tell if tasty or abomination pic.twitter.com/DxtXtDHJHM — Alex (@IrateBear) February 3, 2018

Perhaps most intriguing of all though are the copycat creations it has inspired.

To celebrate national Yorkshire pudding weekend. And because I couldn’t find one in Morrison’s. I present the home made Yorkshire pudding pizza! pic.twitter.com/1qaR4ybfLV — James (@Jamesashton20) February 3, 2018

Top effort James.