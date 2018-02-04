Yorkshire pudding pizzas are a thing and they’re dividing opinion
In a classic case of Italian-meets-roast-dinner, Morrisons has created a Yorkshire pudding pizza.
The supermarket’s brave combination of cuisines sees classic pizza toppings from pepperoni to cheese grace their presence inside a giant Yorkshire.
Naturally this baffling concoction of batter and tomato, available in meat feast or classic pepperoni flavours, has got people talking on social media – and it’s divided opinion.
Some appeared to quite like the idea.
I think Yorkshire pudding pizza may be my favourite food ever made. Ever. pic.twitter.com/0FnCl4KbCp— Chewbasha (@Bash2110) February 4, 2018
Others suggested the creation was an abominable experiment gone wrong.
February 2, 2018
While for many it caused conflict within themselves.
I am both disgusted and impressed in equal measures.— John Adams (@dadbloguk) February 2, 2018
Got this on Thursday. Can’t tell if tasty or abomination pic.twitter.com/DxtXtDHJHM— Alex (@IrateBear) February 3, 2018
Perhaps most intriguing of all though are the copycat creations it has inspired.
To celebrate national Yorkshire pudding weekend. And because I couldn’t find one in Morrison’s. I present the home made Yorkshire pudding pizza! pic.twitter.com/1qaR4ybfLV— James (@Jamesashton20) February 3, 2018
Top effort James.
