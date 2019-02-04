Yoko Ono asked Twitter for life advice – the responses were surprisingly helpful

Everyone needs a little bit of advice from time to time – even famous artists like Yoko Ono.

The 85-year-old asked for some tips “that will make our lives heal and shine” via a tweet – and she certainly received plenty.

Whether they were exactly what she was hoping for is open to question, but here are some of the best.

1. This culinary delight

2. A nugget of pure gold for London commuters

3. This could save a lot of frustration

4. One from the world of sport

5. Some medical advice

6. A saying that will be familiar to many Brits

7. This tip for amateur chefs

8. Not everything you learned at school is right

9. A top tip for committed swearers

10. This advice for a very happy birthday

11. And this spot of evergreen political wisdom

