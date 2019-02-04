Yoko Ono asked Twitter for life advice – the responses were surprisingly helpful

Everyone needs a little bit of advice from time to time – even famous artists like Yoko Ono.

The 85-year-old asked for some tips “that will make our lives heal and shine” via a tweet – and she certainly received plenty.

Whether they were exactly what she was hoping for is open to question, but here are some of the best.

1. This culinary delight

put marmite on your cheese on toast before you put it under the grill. https://t.co/aNSZbj1yWY — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) February 2, 2019

2. A nugget of pure gold for London commuters

The quickest way to change lines at Green Park is to ignore all the (very circuitous) directions and head up the escalator to the ticket hall and down the relevant escalator to your chosen line. You're welcome. https://t.co/bmSlf9kXVl — Waterstones Piccadilly (@WaterstonesPicc) February 2, 2019

3. This could save a lot of frustration

Open a pesky bin liner with ease by giving the top of it a slight stretch. https://t.co/dcky85PlMY — kath 🙀❄️ (@KathyBurke) February 2, 2019

4. One from the world of sport

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

5. Some medical advice

Get vaccinated, and get your kids vaccinated. https://t.co/h2JEOvRGsB — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) February 3, 2019

6. A saying that will be familiar to many Brits

Never drink in a pub with a flat roof. https://t.co/fmoukHR2L6 — Harry Flowers (@HrryFlwrs) February 2, 2019

7. This tip for amateur chefs

Put a splash of fizzy water in your Yorkshire pudding batter. https://t.co/hOcrY3nKsl — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 2, 2019

8. Not everything you learned at school is right

You can start a sentence with “And”#copywritersunite https://t.co/drXtykUYf7 — Vikki Ross (@VikkiRossWrites) February 3, 2019

9. A top tip for committed swearers

If you put your favorite rude words into your address book then autocorrect will allow them and not make a fool of you mid-insult https://t.co/KR9C6EvXkR — Xand van Tulleken (@xandvt) February 2, 2019

10. This advice for a very happy birthday

If you wait until ten minutes before Tesco closes, you can buy an entire birthday cake reduced to 50p. https://t.co/Q9zmYyf8LO — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 2, 2019

11. And this spot of evergreen political wisdom

- Press Association