Yes, that is Sinead Burke casually hanging out with Kim Kardashian
09/05/2018 - 13:46:00Back to Discover Home
From Oprah to Will.I.Am, we're pretty sure there isn't a celebrity that Sinead Burke has not rubbed shoulders with.
The writer and advocate has been whizzing from conferences to panels and beyond for the last while speaking about an array of important and topical subjects.
She talked about the topic of 'Fostering Inclusivity' at this year's World Economic Forum and is acclaimed for her TED talk on 'Why design should include everyone'.
During the month of April, she featured on the cover of Business of Fashion's, Age of Influence - the special edition magazine rotated several covers, one featuring Sinead, another Kim Kardashian.
Last night they magazine celebrated the launch of the edition with an intimate dinner and a plethora of Hollywood megastars.
Tonight, BoF and @esteelaudercompanies are celebrating the launch of our latest special print edition with an intimate dinner. BoF’s Imran Amed was joined by cover star of the issue Kim Kardashian West, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as many more. Stay tuned for more images and take a peek behind the scenes on stories.
As the cover star, Sinead spent the night speaking in the company of CEO, Imran Amed, and the Kardashian Krew.
Or should we say, Kim Kardashian was honoured to meet our very own, Sinead Burke.
"The Age of Influence: In Imran Amed's speech at last night’s launch, he defined Business of Fashion approach to this issue as two-fold-that influence can be measured in social media followers and voluminous sale of products, but also in less tangible ways too. Influence can also be defined as shaping social consciousness and deconstructing the status quo," she captioned the photo.
"I’m so very proud to be on the cover of the print issue and spending last night speaking with and in the company of my other cover star, Kim Kardashian was a moment that I won’t forget anytime soon. Thank you Imran and Business of Fashion. Your influence has shaped and transformed me"
Join the conversation - comment here