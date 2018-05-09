Yes, that is Sinead Burke casually hanging out with Kim Kardashian

From Oprah to Will.I.Am, we're pretty sure there isn't a celebrity that Sinead Burke has not rubbed shoulders with.

A post shared by Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

The writer and advocate has been whizzing from conferences to panels and beyond for the last while speaking about an array of important and topical subjects.

She talked about the topic of 'Fostering Inclusivity' at this year's World Economic Forum and is acclaimed for her TED talk on 'Why design should include everyone'.

During the month of April, she featured on the cover of Business of Fashion's, Age of Influence - the special edition magazine rotated several covers, one featuring Sinead, another Kim Kardashian.

A post shared by Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke) on Apr 30, 2018 at 12:00am PDT

A post shared by The Business of Fashion (@bof) on Apr 29, 2018 at 9:41pm PDT

Last night they magazine celebrated the launch of the edition with an intimate dinner and a plethora of Hollywood megastars.

As the cover star, Sinead spent the night speaking in the company of CEO, Imran Amed, and the Kardashian Krew.

Or should we say, Kim Kardashian was honoured to meet our very own, Sinead Burke.

A post shared by Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke) on May 9, 2018 at 2:35am PDT

"The Age of Influence: In Imran Amed's speech at last night’s launch, he defined Business of Fashion approach to this issue as two-fold-that influence can be measured in social media followers and voluminous sale of products, but also in less tangible ways too. Influence can also be defined as shaping social consciousness and deconstructing the status quo," she captioned the photo.

"I’m so very proud to be on the cover of the print issue and spending last night speaking with and in the company of my other cover star, Kim Kardashian was a moment that I won’t forget anytime soon. Thank you Imran and Business of Fashion. Your influence has shaped and transformed me"