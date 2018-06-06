Writer at literary event accidentally ends up beautifully coordinated with book

Writer Imogen Hermes Gowar ended up accidentally camouflaging into not only her book, but the wallpaper too, at a literary event she was attending.

Gowar was at a reading for writers shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2018 when the accidental illusion was caught on camera.

Writer Kamila Shamsie, who is also up for the award, posted the photo to Twitter, saying “@girlhermes may have provided us with the best moment of the evening right here.”

Ready for the @WomensPrize shortlist readings? @girlhermes May have provided us with the best moment of the evening right here. pic.twitter.com/0GSlfHFdSG — Kamila Shamsie (@kamilashamsie) June 5, 2018

Gowar said: “It was a total accident. I’d worn the jumpsuit once before, for my book launch in January, and ever since then, when I meet booksellers who were there, they remember how much the jumpsuit matched the book.

“Lots of people thought I’d had it made specifically. But it wasn’t intentional! The photo was totally serendipitous.

“Before the reading, all us shortlisted authors were taken to the green room to be mic-ed up and prepare, and this fabric was on some panels in there.

“I stood in front of them and was surprised when everybody exclaimed and pointed.

“Kamila took the photo – it wasn’t at all orchestrated, just a spontaneous, funny moment that broke the ice before we went to do the event.”

Gowar is shortlisted for the award along with Jessie Greengrass, Kamila Shamsie, Elif Batuman, Jesmyn Ward and Meena Kandasamy. She was nominated for her novel The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock.

The winner of the prize will be announced on Wednesday June 6.

- Press Association