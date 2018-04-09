WrestleMania fans were left baffled by a surprise ‘guest’ on TV

Fans who stayed up to watch WrestleMania 34 may have got more than they bargained for when Dot Cotton appeared to turn up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

While actress June Brown didn’t quite make it in person, a mysterious banner bearing the face of the EastEnders favourite appeared in the stands of WWE’s annual flagship event.

Someone holding up a picture of Dot Cotton #WrestleMania 34 pic.twitter.com/doMszFaU2Y — Jack Hoare (@JackHoaree) April 9, 2018

Surprised wrestling fans were quick to spot the recognisable character, with some turning to social media to confirm that they were not, in fact, hallucinating.

Is it me or does someone keep holding up a photo of dot cotton... #WrestleMania #WWE — Geee (@GeorgeePorgeee) April 9, 2018

Has anyone else noticed the Dot Cotton photo floating around in the crowd? 🤣🤣#Wrestlemania — Pablo (@RazaCassidy) April 9, 2018

I could very well be mistaken but I am convinced I just saw a Dot Cotton photo being held up at #wrestlemania — Juddy MVP Ⓥ (@juddyLPK) April 9, 2018

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were desperate to track down the ingenious man behind the photo, but some were less impressed to see the beloved chain-smoking character on the screen.

To the person holding up the Dot Cotton photo at Wrestlemania ... 9000 points to Slytherin house#WrestleMania #DotCotton — Thomas Ross (@mrtom28) April 9, 2018

When you notice that someone in the audience at #WrestleMania is holding up an image of Dot Cotton from #EastEnders: pic.twitter.com/36MtsemzeW — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) April 9, 2018

even dot cotton has got to Wrestlemania before me ffs #WrestleMania — Amber Adams (@ambeeerjaay) April 8, 2018

... why is there a bloke in the crowd holding up a pic of Dot Cotton from #Eastenders? I'M SO CONFUSED!?!? #Wrestlemania — 🗯KiER-O-MANiA! (@KieranStrange) April 9, 2018

User James McMahon even wanted to invite the man to his wedding – imagine the controversy if he pulled the same stunt on his big day.

“Can someone please find out who that guy at ringside holding up the Dot Cotton sign is? I want to invite him to my wedding. Please RT, ” he wrote.

Can someone please find out who that guy at ringside holding up the Dot Cotton sign is? I want to invite him to my wedding. Please RT — James McMahon (@jamesjammcmahon) April 9, 2018

The 14-match show culminated in the main event which saw Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defend his title against Roman Reigns.

But the most thrilling show among fans and commentators appeared to be between Charlotte Flair and Asuka, whose 914-day winning streak came to a shock end when Flair claimed the SmackDown belt.

Charlotte vs Asuka was the main event tonight.



I said what I said. — Gerárd. (@strongxero) April 9, 2018

Great match from Charlotte and Asuka. Surprised it was the second match of the night though. — Chris Bonanno (@FTChrisBonanno) April 8, 2018