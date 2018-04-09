WrestleMania fans were left baffled by a surprise ‘guest’ on TV

Fans who stayed up to watch WrestleMania 34 may have got more than they bargained for when Dot Cotton appeared to turn up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

While actress June Brown didn’t quite make it in person, a mysterious banner bearing the face of the EastEnders favourite appeared in the stands of WWE’s annual flagship event.

Surprised wrestling fans were quick to spot the recognisable character, with some turning to social media to confirm that they were not, in fact, hallucinating.


Meanwhile, other Twitter users were desperate to track down the ingenious man behind the photo, but some were less impressed to see the beloved chain-smoking character on the screen.

User James McMahon even wanted to invite the man to his wedding – imagine the controversy if he pulled the same stunt on his big day.

“Can someone please find out who that guy at ringside holding up the Dot Cotton sign is? I want to invite him to my wedding. Please RT, ” he wrote.

The 14-match show culminated in the main event which saw Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defend his title against Roman Reigns.

But the most thrilling show among fans and commentators appeared to be between Charlotte Flair and Asuka, whose 914-day winning streak came to a shock end when Flair claimed the SmackDown belt.
