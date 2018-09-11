Would you eat bread with ice cream? 20% of us say yes

A recent survey shows that Irish people love bread so much that one in five of us would eat it with ice cream - and 15% of those would be disappointed if they couldn’t.

The findings, which were released to mark National Bread Week, show that we love bread so much that we eat it with every meal and snack throughout the day – from eggs and toast for breakfast, to rolls with soup for lunch and tea with toast.

"We know that bread is one of those foods that is ingrained into the Irish heritage and culture but we hadn’t realised that its extent would include being paired with ice cream," said Gerald Cunningham, President of the Flour Confectioners and Bakers Association (FCBA), the organisers of National Bread Week.

After all, there is bread and butter pudding and the classic summer pudding, so why not pair two of our favourite foods together?

The results also showed that four in ten people say bread is their favourite food and 36% of people feel that some foods wouldn’t be the same without it.

The Ultimate Ice Cream Sandwich (to serve two)