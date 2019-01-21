World's oldest man dies aged 113

The world's oldest man has died aged 113.

Masazo Nonaka was born in Hokkaido, an island of Japan, in 1905.

Masazo Nonaka receiving his Guinness World Record. Picture: Guinness World Records.

According to his family, Nonaka died peacefully in his sleep at home, in Ashoro, where he ran a hot springs inn.

Nonaka was officially recognised last year by Guinness World Records as the oldest living man following the death of Spaniard Francisco Nunez Olivera.

The oldest verified person ever was Jeanne Louise Calment of France who passed away in 1997 aged 122, according to Guinness World Records.