‘World’s cutest dog’ Boo the Pomeranian dies aged 12 from ‘broken heart’
19/01/2019 - 19:21:00Back to Discover Home
The “world’s cutest dog”, Boo the Pomeranian, has died aged 12 of a broken heart, his owners have said.
They said Boo showed signs of heart problems after their other dog Buddy, his “best friend”, died in September 2017 aged 14.
View this post on Instagram
Dearest friends of Boo, With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy. Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time. Since starting Boo’s FB page, I’ve received so many notes over the years from people sharing stories of how Boo brightened their days and helped bring a little light to their lives during difficult times. And that was really the purpose of all this...Boo brought joy to people all over the world. Boo is the happiest dog I’ve ever met. He was so easy going that we never had to bother with training. He made the manliest of men squeal with delight over his cuteness and made everyone laugh with his quirky, tail wagging personality. Over the years Boo met some super cool people, a lot of crazy talented people, but most of all so many kind people...friends who gave him endless love, people who prioritized his comfort over getting that perfect picture, partners who understood that Buddy ALWAYS had to be included, and last but definitely not least, the amazing doctors, therapists, and staff at Adobe Animal Hospital and Sage Veterinary Centers for the countless hours of care and dedication they poured into Buddy and Boo. I brought Boo home in the spring of 2006 and so started the greatest, most heartwarming friendship of all time. Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven. Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again. Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go. Thank you to all of you for following along on their silly adventures over the past 10 years. They sure had a LOT of fun. With love and our deepest gratitude, Boo’s humans
“We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us,” the owners wrote in a social media post. “He hung on and gave us over a year.
“But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.”
The owners bought Boo in March 2006 and after creating a Facebook page for him, he proved to be a hit on social media.
His Facebook page has more than 16 million followers, while he and Buddy’s Instagram channel has more than 559,000.
Boo’s online success saw him make many television appearances and his owners even released a book, entitled Boo – The Life Of The World’s Cutest Dog.
The owners also released a comic book series called Boo: The World’s Cutest Dog.
“Boo brought joy to people all over the world,” the owners’ post reads. “Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again.
“Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go.”
View this post on Instagram
holidays can be hard for our furry friends still waiting for their forever homes. remember @pawschicago? we donated last year in my best Buddy’s honor to Chicago’s largest no-kill shelter. if you have a moment check out their amazon holiday wishlist and brighten up a furry friend’s day! we spent a solid 45 minutes going through it last night trying to check off some of their highest priority items. and by we, i mean human while i provided moral support ... in my sleep. link is in my profile! ❤️🎅🤶🐶
Another dog Instagram account, known as Popeye the Foodie, responded to the news of Boo’s death.
“We share in that sadness and wish we could give you extra hugs today,” they wrote. “We never met him but all your posts brought us joy, and so we couldn’t help but love him.
“Rest in peace, Sweet Boo.”
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here