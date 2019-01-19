‘World’s cutest dog’ Boo the Pomeranian dies aged 12 from ‘broken heart’

The “world’s cutest dog”, Boo the Pomeranian, has died aged 12 of a broken heart, his owners have said.

They said Boo showed signs of heart problems after their other dog Buddy, his “best friend”, died in September 2017 aged 14.

“We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us,” the owners wrote in a social media post. “He hung on and gave us over a year.

“But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.”

The owners bought Boo in March 2006 and after creating a Facebook page for him, he proved to be a hit on social media.

His Facebook page has more than 16 million followers, while he and Buddy’s Instagram channel has more than 559,000.

Boo’s online success saw him make many television appearances and his owners even released a book, entitled Boo – The Life Of The World’s Cutest Dog.

The owners also released a comic book series called Boo: The World’s Cutest Dog.

“Boo brought joy to people all over the world,” the owners’ post reads. “Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again.

“Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go.”

Another dog Instagram account, known as Popeye the Foodie, responded to the news of Boo’s death.

“We share in that sadness and wish we could give you extra hugs today,” they wrote. “We never met him but all your posts brought us joy, and so we couldn’t help but love him.

“Rest in peace, Sweet Boo.”

