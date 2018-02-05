World Nutella Day: 12 of the most indulgent ways you can eat the spread
Mondays are hard, but luckily there’s a glimmer of hope because it’s World Nutella Day.
This is a day to celebrate everyone’s favourite hazelnut spread, and people are pretty excited by it.
Omg it’s #worldnutelladay ❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/ckXNMiUsrm— Ella~💙Aj Fanpage💙 (@ajpritchardfanx) February 5, 2018
Whilst there’s no denying that eating it straight out of the jar is a magical thing, World Nutella Day calls for the spread to be given a bit more love.
So instead of just grabbing a spoon, why not try some of these indulgent and OTT ways to eat it…
1. In a freakshake
If you’re going to throw calories out of the window, you might as well do it in style – with pretzels and a whole lot of cream.
2. Drizzled over pancakes
For when Nutella on toast just seems too boring for breakfast.
3. Poured over a cake
Death by chocolate is the only way to describe these kind of bakes.
4. Oozing out of doughnuts
Because jam is just a bit middle of the road.
5. Stuffed inside cookies
Sometimes, chocolate chips alone don’t quite cut it.
6. On a pizza
Who says pizza has to be savoury?
7. Made into brownies
Fact: Nutella makes brownies fudgier.
8. In cheesecakes
It’s basically mandatory for all Nutella cheesecakes have to have really OTT decorations.
9. Spread over waffles
It definitely counts as a breakfast dish.
10. Sandwiched between French toast
Just in case you thought regular French toast wasn’t indulgent enough.
11. Stuffed into a croissant
From the outside of this pastry, no one will know what’s hidden inside.
12. Mixed in a cocktail
This is one of the few Nutella-based creations you couldn’t – or probably shouldn’t – have for breakfast.
