World Nutella Day: 12 of the most indulgent ways you can eat the spread

Mondays are hard, but luckily there’s a glimmer of hope because it’s World Nutella Day.

This is a day to celebrate everyone’s favourite hazelnut spread, and people are pretty excited by it.

Whilst there’s no denying that eating it straight out of the jar is a magical thing, World Nutella Day calls for the spread to be given a bit more love.

So instead of just grabbing a spoon, why not try some of these indulgent and OTT ways to eat it…

1. In a freakshake

If you’re going to throw calories out of the window, you might as well do it in style – with pretzels and a whole lot of cream.

2. Drizzled over pancakes

For when Nutella on toast just seems too boring for breakfast.

3. Poured over a cake

Death by chocolate is the only way to describe these kind of bakes.

4. Oozing out of doughnuts

Nutella & dulce de leche stuffed brioche donuts (Berlinas)🙌🏻💯

A post shared by Lauren Ellner (@lrellner) on

Because jam is just a bit middle of the road.

5. Stuffed inside cookies

Sometimes, chocolate chips alone don’t quite cut it.

6. On a pizza

Who says pizza has to be savoury?

7. Made into brownies

Fact: Nutella makes brownies fudgier.

8. In cheesecakes

It’s basically mandatory for all Nutella cheesecakes have to have really OTT decorations.

9. Spread over waffles

It definitely counts as a breakfast dish.

10. Sandwiched between French toast

Just in case you thought regular French toast wasn’t indulgent enough.

11. Stuffed into a croissant

From the outside of this pastry, no one will know what’s hidden inside.

12. Mixed in a cocktail

This is one of the few Nutella-based creations you couldn’t – or probably shouldn’t – have for breakfast.
