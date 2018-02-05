World Nutella Day: 12 of the most indulgent ways you can eat the spread

Mondays are hard, but luckily there’s a glimmer of hope because it’s World Nutella Day.

This is a day to celebrate everyone’s favourite hazelnut spread, and people are pretty excited by it.

Whilst there’s no denying that eating it straight out of the jar is a magical thing, World Nutella Day calls for the spread to be given a bit more love.

So instead of just grabbing a spoon, why not try some of these indulgent and OTT ways to eat it…

1. In a freakshake

Amazing Freakshake this afternoon on our girly day out 💕 #freakshake #freakshakes #nutellafreakshake #dougnut #doughnuts #pretzel #pretzels #cream #chocolatesauce #nutella #milkshake #sprinkles #matlock #matlockbath #girlsdayout A post shared by Kim Ellis (@mrshinch) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

If you’re going to throw calories out of the window, you might as well do it in style – with pretzels and a whole lot of cream.

2. Drizzled over pancakes

Death by Nutella 🤤. Nutella pancakes at @50sixone 😦 . . . . . #nutella #pancakes #nutellapancakes #dessert #50sixone #weekend #weekends #adelaideeats #adelaidefoodporn #adelaidefoodie #adelaidefoodies #adelaideeats #foodporn #saturday #adelaide #southaustralia A post shared by Mel Thiele (@mel_thiele) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:20am PST

For when Nutella on toast just seems too boring for breakfast.

3. Poured over a cake

HAPPY WORLD NUTELLA DAY 🍫 #cake #cakes #cakeporn #cakepops #nutella #nutellacake #dripcake #worldnutelladay #chocolate #chocolatecake #dessert #dessertporn #bake #baker #baking #bakery #food #foodie #foodblog #foodporn #foodpost #instagood #instafood #instacake #sweet #delicious #melbournefood #tasty #eat #eating 🍭CKC A post shared by Carli Goldberg (@carliskitchencounter) on Feb 5, 2018 at 12:26am PST

Death by chocolate is the only way to describe these kind of bakes.

4. Oozing out of doughnuts

Nutella & dulce de leche stuffed brioche donuts (Berlinas)🙌🏻💯 A post shared by Lauren Ellner (@lrellner) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Because jam is just a bit middle of the road.

5. Stuffed inside cookies

attempting to make up for my lack of posts with these #nutella stuffed quadruple #chocolate chunk #cookies! 😋😋 A post shared by @ bakeressinadress on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Sometimes, chocolate chips alone don’t quite cut it.

6. On a pizza

A sweet Sunday to everyone!😋#salepepepizzeria #nutellapizza #pizzadessert #woodfiredpizza #brookvalepizza #seaforthpizza #lovepizza #foodporn #foodies #sydneyfoodblogger #sydneyfoodporn #sydneyfoodies #manlyfoodies #pizzaporn A post shared by Pizzeria Sale Pepe (@salepepepizzeria) on Feb 3, 2018 at 5:22pm PST

Who says pizza has to be savoury?

7. Made into brownies

Fact: Nutella makes brownies fudgier.

8. In cheesecakes

I’d go through HELLA from some NUTELLA ❤️ #worldnutelladay #nutella #nutellacheesecake . . . . #tastethesix #GRUBZONE #6tour #tryitordiet #thatfoodfeed #foodandwine #tastetoronto #tastethisnext #toreats #tofinest #to_finest #thekitchn #thehungryhoe #torontobakery #100ita #dailyfoodfeed #hypetoronto #narcitytoronto #dailyfoodfeed #blogto #6ixclassics #bestfood_aroundtheworld #foodiegram #6ixclassics #hypetoronto #narcitytoronto #foodblogger #grubzone #BCFood #foooodieee A post shared by Lamanna's Bakery (@lamannabakery) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:26am PST

It’s basically mandatory for all Nutella cheesecakes have to have really OTT decorations.

9. Spread over waffles

Nutella Chocolate explosion waffles with whipped cream and chocolate ice cream! Freshly baked Belgium waffles. @coffeebydibella Rise and Shine to a Beautiful and Bright 2018! . . . #instagram #insta #nutellawaffles #icecream #coffeebydibella #delight #culture #india #street #streetofindia #thebigbhookad #foodandwine #buzzfeedfood #yourshot_india #thevisualgrams #lonelyplanet #lonelyplanetindia #travelrealindia #traveldiaries #moodygrams #artofvisuals #dslrofficial #dibella #samsung #abstract #phonography #s8plusphotography #wanderlust A post shared by wanderlust (@wanderlust7127) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:45pm PST

It definitely counts as a breakfast dish.

10. Sandwiched between French toast

Nutella brioche french toast = one lucky husband 😋 #nutellafrenchtoast #nutella #frenchtoast #breakfast #food #dessert A post shared by RazMaTaz (@razmataz_09) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:51am PST

Just in case you thought regular French toast wasn’t indulgent enough.

11. Stuffed into a croissant

Dying over this Nutella-filled croissant in Barcelona!! 😍😍😍 #ChicasInSpain💃 . #barcelonainspira #barcelonagram #barcelonacity #barcelonalovers #barcelona_black #barcelonafood #barcelonalife #barcelona_turisme #barcelonaamora #cronut #buzzfeast #EEEEEATS‬ #thekitchn #feedfeed #huffposttaste #foodbeast #forkyeah #spoonfeed #dailyfoodfeed #yahoofood #f52grams #lovefood #marthafood #foodandwine #thefeedfeed A post shared by Amanda | Food & Travel Blogger (@kevinandamanda) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

From the outside of this pastry, no one will know what’s hidden inside.

12. Mixed in a cocktail

We are going nuts for this weeks cocktail! 🍫🍓🌰😍 #Nutella #chocolate #martini #cocktail #vanillavodka #absolutevodka #thelibrarypaisley #paisley #bartender #bar #pub #drinks #alcohol #strawberry #hazelnut #nutellacocktail #desserts #love A post shared by The Library Bar (@thelibrarybarpaisley) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

This is one of the few Nutella-based creations you couldn’t – or probably shouldn’t – have for breakfast.