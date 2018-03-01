World Book Day: Authors that will get your little ones hooked on reading

Whether you read to them before bed, or they’re starting to branch out and read on their own, these are the imaginations the children in your life ought to get to know.

Michael Morpurgo

Perhaps best known for War Horse and Private Peaceful, go back a bit and discover King Of The Cloud Forests (a boy ends up living with a clan of yetis) and Twist Of Gold (two siblings travel alone to America), for tales of incredible courage.

Philip Pullman

His Dark Materials trilogy opens up a world of armoured bears, witches, river gypsies and that oh-so elusive Dust. Pullman makes you think, analyse and consider the world – its goodness, the evil that’s right out in the open, and all the murky bits between.

Lemony Snicket

A Series Of Unfortunate Events is wildly madcap, quite sinister and endlessly intriguing – what more do you need?

Brian Jacques

Animals that can talk? Jacques was always going to be on to a winner, but his Redwall series is also threaded through with grand history and legend.

Roald Dahl

Every child should be suitably terrified by The Witches, dream of moving things with their eyes like Matilda, and open every chocolate bar for the rest of their life, secretly hoping to stumble across a golden ticket like Charlie Bucket in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Jeff Kinney

The Wimpy Kid books fizz with wit, and will get even the most reluctant readers engaged.

Enid Blyton

You want to head straight for The Folk Of The Faraway Tree books, for odd, surprising and silly adventures at the top of a tree, with Moonface and Saucepan Man.

Malorie Blackman

For slightly older kids, Blackman’s Noughts And Crosses series tackles race, friendship, first love and difficult parents – and all four books are absolutely incredible.

J.K. Rowling

No child should be deprived of the fantasy that they might receive an owl inviting them to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, like Harry, Ron and Hermione. Just wait until they get to book three, The Prisoner Of Azkaban – then the obsession really kicks in.

Louis Sachar

Holes is essential reading – an imaginative whirl of ‘character building’ digging, mysterious goings on and beguiling myths. The 2003 film isn’t bad either.

Eoin Colfer

The Artemis Fowl books combine a penchant for criminal mischief with fairies. If that doesn’t broaden the mind, what will?