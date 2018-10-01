Women are taking to social media to explain why they don’t go out alone at night

What would you do if the streets were all yours for one night only?

Civil rights activist and podcast host Danielle Muscato took to Twitter to ask women what they would do at night time if all men had a mandatory 9pm curfew.

What started out as an interesting thought experiment quickly turned tragic, as many social media users revealed that the fear of being assaulted at night can prevent them from doing things that they would love to do.

Muscato finished the question with the hashtag #MeToo, referencing the cultural movement founded by Tarana Burke against sexual assault and harassment.

Here are 11 of the answers women on social media came up with, and they’re equally as educational as they are heartbreaking.

1. This person would sit on the beach undisturbed.

Sit on the beach at night. https://t.co/MEAMr4R91I — authentiKAYLI (@KayliVee) October 1, 2018

2. Walk around a city without fear.

I'd walk a city in peace. https://t.co/EhnQY2JI2T — Sonja Yoerg (@SonjaYoerg) September 27, 2018

3. There would be less worry of a home-invader.

I'd sleep with ground floor windows open on a summer night https://t.co/HrkxYZlHzk — Jane Burns (@jrburns) September 26, 2018

4. Some women don’t jog at night.

I'd run at night.



I 👏 would 👏 run 👏 so 👏 much 👏 at 👏 night 👏 https://t.co/ToE2odrFAq — Kat(her)i(n)e Riley (@KatherineERiley) October 1, 2018

5. Many would simply lower their inhibitions.

Run with both earbuds in, AT NIGHT. Not cross the road to the other sidewalk. I wouldn't worry about keeping my phone in my hand and locking my door the second I got inside the car. Walk in the woods, because it's beautiful at night. https://t.co/NEQ73e8ltK — Karma Brown (@KarmaKBrown) September 27, 2018

6. Public transport would no longer feel threatening.

Public transit. I’d take all the public transit. — Bronwyn Harris (@BronwynAnn) September 25, 2018

7. Parking in well-lit spaces can be hard to find.

Seeing more indie rock shows at smaller, out-of-the-way venues. Parking can end up on dark side streets far from the clubs. I've turned around and gone home when this happens. https://t.co/oFX3A3H3pb — Tea & 📚 & Music (@rudetuesday) October 1, 2018

8. This evening sounds idyllic.

I would put on my roller blades on the first full moon and I would put both earbuds in and I would skate for miles. I would go into bushes & down dark trails to listen to night birds. I would sleep in the grass under the stars anywhere pic.twitter.com/etWQZzEuh3 — Gabrielle-illuminati High Priestess (@Minervasbard) October 1, 2018

9. There were some upsetting replies.

Not worry about my daughter

Not worry about my daughter

Not worry about my daughter — Mel (@dfosterchildors) October 1, 2018

10. This person would walk rather than opting for a taxi.

I would save $300/mo in Lyft charges for a 4 min drive from the train station to my house.



I would be able to walk home in peace https://t.co/oADikEm7vb — FOH.™ (@_PettyCrocker) September 26, 2018

11. Lastly, this good person proves you can learn a lot by listening to others.

I’m a white guy who regularly visits other countries by himself, walking city streets after midnight while listening to music on my headphones while not speaking the language. Never even occurred to me that this was a gender privilege. — Randall Stephens 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrBeagleman1) September 26, 2018

