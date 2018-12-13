Woman whose baby was stillborn asks ad-targeting firms: You knew I was pregnant; how did you not know my baby died?

Washington Post video editor Gillian Brockell lost her baby boy during pregnancy last month.

She announced the heartbreaking news on her Twitter page to inform people that her son would be stillborn.

"Unbeknownst to us, something went wrong a few weeks ago, he stopped growing and then passed away some time Tuesday or Wednesday," the tweet read.

Some sad personal news pic.twitter.com/ZkBOB7oqUq — Gillian Brockell (@gbrockell) November 30, 2018

The heartbreak and grief of losing her son followed her home from the hospital, tracked her down and haunted her for weeks.

The cause of the heightened and continuous grief? The social media platforms she used.

She was flooded with advertising on social media that was tailored to pregnant women.

Gillian had previously been searching pregnancy terms such as “holiday dress maternity plaid” and “babysafe crib paint” and following hashtags such as "#30weekspregnant and #babybump."

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram knew she was pregnant because of her online engagement and search activity.

The algorithms gathered her information and tailored ads to her interests, one of which had been pregnancy.

But when Gillian received the news about her son, she no longer wished to see such ads, ads generated by these social media platforms that went on to assume that she had given birth to a healthy baby and now wanted to know about the "best nursing bras", "DVDs about getting your baby to sleep through the night", and "the best strollers to grow with your baby."

But she didn't - she was a devastated and grief-stricken mother who desperately missed the baby she had carried for 32 weeks.

The social media algorithms didn't pick up on the search terms “baby not moving” or the keywords in her stillbirth announcement - “heartbroken”, “problem” and “stillborn”.

Gillian wrote an open letter asking tech companies why, if they could figure out she was pregnant, they couldn’t figure out that she had suffered a loss.

"Did you not see my three days of social media silence, uncommon for a high-frequency user like me?", she asked in the letter.

She highlighted the 24,000 stillbirths in the United States each year and the millions more among social media's worldwide users who face the same activity and ad-tailoring on these platforms.

She said that even when the millions of brokenhearted people helpfully click “I don’t want to see this ad,” and even answer the“Why?” with the cruel-but-true “It’s not relevant to me,” that the assumption remains that a happy healthy pregnancy had occurred.

When her letter was published to Twitter, the head of ads at Facebook tweeted Gillian directly with the following advice:

"We have a setting available that can block ads about some topics people may find painful - including parenting. It still needs improvement, but please know that we’re working on it & welcome your feedback."

I am so sorry for your loss and your painful experience with our products. We have a setting available that can block ads about some topics people may find painful - including parenting. It still needs improvement, but please know that we’re working on it & welcome your feedback. — Rob Goldman (@robjective) December 12, 2018

However, in response, Gillian informed him that turning off parenting apps on the platform was ineffective as an adoption ad appeared on her new feed.

And here's a look at how effective it is when you finally do find the corner of Facebook where you can turn off parenting ads. Just came up in my feed. (And no, I have not been googling about adoption. I am miles away from anything but grieving.) cc @robjective pic.twitter.com/bHxcPIoYfW — Gillian Brockell (@gbrockell) December 12, 2018

Gillian's letter has gone viral and has attracted support from fellow social media users.

The social media companies named in her letter have not commented.

Read Gillian's letter in full below: