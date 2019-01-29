Woman stuck in billionaire's elevator for three days is rescued

A woman who had been trapped in a billionaire's elevator in the US for three days has been rescued.

The 53-year-old woman was trapped for three days in the elevator of a Manhattan townhouse reportedly owned by billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens.

She was rescued after authorities responded to a 911 call from the home near Central Park.

According to Associated Press, Marites Fortaliza was part of a cleaning crew at the residence and is said to not be in critical condition, but dehydrated.

NYPD were called to the scene after reporters swarmed what’s believed to be a private residence.



A man who answered the door didn’t appear happy to see us. pic.twitter.com/ogZQmLJQTH — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) January 28, 2019

The family have issued a statement calling Ms Fortaliza a "valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years".

The reasons as to how and why Ms Fortaliza became trapped in the lift is under investigation.