Woman bitten by snake lurking in toilet in Australia

A woman from Australia has been bitten by a snake that was lurking in her toilet.

Fortunately for Helen Richards, 59, the bite on her bottom was non-venomous, but did leave her with minor puncture wounds.

Ms Richards said she went into the bathroom without turning the light on and felt what she called a “sharp tap” shortly after sitting on the toilet.

She told The Courier Mail newspaper: “I jumped up with my pants down and turned around to see what looked like a longneck turtle receding back into the bowl.” (Jasmine Zeleny)

Jasmine Zeleny captured the snake and said the reptiles often hang out in toilets on hot days to keep cool, but that she hadn’t attended an incident where someone had been bitten on the loo before.

Ms Zeleny said the snake lashed out in fear as its “preferred exit point” was blocked.

“‘Mid-stream’, she felt something bite her bottom,” said Ms Zeleny of Ms Richards. “As you can imagine, she jumped up quite quickly.”

In a post on Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast’s Facebook page, Ms Zeleny warned: “If you find a Carpet Python in your toilet, don’t poke and prod it, don’t continue to flush the toilet.

“If you do these things it increases the chances of us not being able to access the snake if it retreats further into the pipe. Put the lid down, secure it, and call a snake catcher.”

