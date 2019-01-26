Woman arrested for driving drunk on vanilla extract

Police say a Connecticut woman charged with driving under the influence was drunk on vanilla extract, which contains a significant amount of alcohol.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported that New Canaan police found 50-year-old Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting in a car at an intersection with her eyes closed at about 4.45pm on Wednesday.

Officers said they found several bottles of pure vanilla extract inside her vehicle. (Liam McBurney/PA)

The force said an odour of vanilla was detected on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions.

She was then arrested after failing sobriety tests and later charged.

- Press Association